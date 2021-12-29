1966 Coup: How violence was unleashed on northern officials in London High Commission-Amb Ukume





*Northern offices wrecked,Ahmadu Bello’s photograph desecrated,he claims

*Claims all northerners ordered back to Nigeria,Ibos retained, absorbed into Fed. Civil Service

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE January 15,1966 coup carried out by some mutinous Nigerian soldiers,led by Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu and Emmanuel Ifeajuna,had turned Nigerian diplomats and officials in London High Commission against their counterparts from northern extraction with violence unleashed on the latter,a former Nigerian ambassador to Cote D’Ivoire,Denis Ukume,has said.

Ukume,who at the time,was a Senior Information Officer at the Northern Nigeria Agent General’s Office,at the Nigeria High Commission, editing government’s monthly magazine, Northern Nigeria News, and also performed the normal information and public relations work,said the turnout of events at the high commission in faraway London following the sudden development…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper