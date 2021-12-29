Abductors of Plateau monarch demand N500m ransom — Military





The special task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, has said the abductors of Sum Pyem, Mr Charles Mato, have demanded N500 million ransom.

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the Commander of OPSH, said this when officials of Correspondents Chapel of Plateau Council of Nigerian Union of Journalists visited him on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on Dec. 26 abducted Mato, the Paramount Ruler of Gindri in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau at his residence.

Ali, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, said that his troops have arrested some suspects in connection with the crime.

“The abductors of the traditional ruler have called and demanded a random of N500 million to secure his release. We have arrested some suspects. They are in our custody.

“These are people we feel have knowledge of the incident. We have picked them up and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper