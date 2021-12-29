Boat mishap claims 7 in Niger





No fewer than seven persons died in a boat mishap at Zhigiri village, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Mr Silas Saba, the spokesperson of Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA) made available to journalists in Minna on Tuesday night.

Saba, who decried the current challenges caused by the establishment of the Zungeru hydroelectric power dam in the community, said that the incident occurred at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

He said that the incident occurred when the villagers were sailing to Dnaweto; a neighbouring village in the hinterland for a naming ceremony.

The spokesperson of the group said that a man, Muazu Babangida, lost his two wives and a son in the mishap.

“Prior to the construction of Zungeru Dam, travelling between these two villages was by land and need not water transportation, as the terrain was majorly dry and motorable.

ALSO READ: Direct Primaries: Buhari’s decision in Nigeria’s best…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper