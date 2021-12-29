Direct Primaries: Buhari’s decision in Nigeria’s best interest — Presidency





...Says not time for frivolous spending of taxpayers’ money.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

AGAINST the backdrop of the litany of criticisms that have trailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to withhold his assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Presidency, yesterday said that the decision of the President was in the best interest of the country.

The Presidency also said that though President Buhari’s decision to withhold his assent to the bill has come under scrutiny from media and political circles, the reaction was quite correct because it was a decision that will impact all Nigerians.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the President’s Office has decided to issue an official statement to make its position clear.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper