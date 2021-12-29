Electoral Act: Tell NASS to override Buhari or expunge direct primaries— Aniagwu urges Nigerians





Aniagwu

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu has urged the National Assembly to remove the contentious direct primaries from the new electoral reforms in the proposed law or override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the Bill to enable Nigerians to benefit from the new electoral reforms.

Aniagwu who spoke on African Independent Television, AIT, a live programme monitored in Asaba, Tuesday evening, told Nigerians to prevail on the National Assembly on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

He said Nigerians should not dissipate energy debating on the propriety or otherwise of the President’s refusal to assent to the Bill but channel the energy to call on the National Assembly to either override the President’s veto or amend the Bill quickly and send it back to the President for his assent.

According to Aniagwu, beyond the issue of funds…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper