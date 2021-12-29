Enugu: What APC achieved in 2021





By Dennis Agbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has disclosed that it’s 2021 greatest achievement in Enugu state was grassroots mobilization and leadership reinvigoration.

The party also said that her grassroots support was maximised due to the peace it enjoyed prior to the fracas that came as a result of the congresses, noting however that what makes Political parties stronger and more united is it’s method of managing internal crisis.

Enugu state Chairman-elect of the Party, Comrade A.C Ude made the disclosure when the party celebrated Christmas and end of the year party with some of the APC Leaders in Enugu state.

Use extolled leaders of the party such as, Emperor Baywood Ibeh, Chief Osita Okechukwu, ex-Governor Sullivan Chime, Dr Ben Nwoye, Barr. Juliet Ibekaku, Group Capt Joe Orji, Chief Ocho obodoeze, Barr Eugene Eneh amongst others, for their stewardship…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper