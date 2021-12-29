FairMoney promises to drive financial inclusion with digital banking





By Prince Osuagwu

Micro Finance Bank, FairMoney says the easiest way to bridge the gap between developed and developing countries in financial activities would be to ensure that every process of banking in the emerging economies is digitized.

The MFB which prides itself as a digital bank is promising to deploy its rich technological base to driving financial inclusion in Nigeria, thereby leading the way for emerging economies to get out of the banking system which has excluded many.

According to the Co-Founder/CEO, Laurin Hainy, FairMoney was founded with an overarching vision to be the leading digital bank driving financial inclusion for the average Nigerian.

With a strategy premised on catering to the majority, FairMoney has the mandate of catering for the needs of the Nigerian market, including the small & medium scale enterprises.

It promises to do this through quick and seamless loans. Hainy said that following this strategy FairMoney has in four years,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper