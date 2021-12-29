FG planning to eliminate me — Igboho





By Sola Isola, Ibadan

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has alleged a plot by the Federal government of Nigeria to eliminate him in the Benin Republic.

Recall that Igboho, 49, was arrested by operatives of Brigade Criminelle (Criminal Brigade) on July 19 in Cotonou.

Despite efforts to get him released, he has spent over 161 days in detention.

Olayomi Koiki, spokesman of Igboho, in a podcast on Tuesday evening, alleged that the Benin Republic President Patrice Talon was working with the Federal Government to extradite Igboho to Nigeria.

He said: “So many people have heard rumours in the past 24/48 hours. We know that God almighty is watching.

“If they are trying, they cannot be successful. If they are planning evil against Prof. Banji Akintoye and others, they are only trying but God’s power is superior.

