FG responding to passport supply to Embassy in Italy – NUNAI





Nigerian passport booklets

The National Union of Nigerian Associations in Italy (NUNAI) says the Federal Government is already responding to its appeal for the supply of passport booklets to the Embassy in Italy.

NUNAI confirmed this in a video interview with journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, debunking recent media publication that over 1.5 million Nigerians are yet to be issued their passports.

Frank David, Secretary of NUNAI, who described the recent report as a fallacy, said the total number of Nigerians in Italy are not up to a million.

David said it is however impossible for over one million Nigerians supposedly living in Italy to be stranded for lack of passport.

He noted that currently, there are 209,000 Nigerians in Italy, 180,000 are legally documented with 29,000 yet to be documented.

David said that as much as NUNAI, the umbrella body of all Nigerian Associations in Italy will continue to appeal to the Federal Government for regular Supply of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper