Next Cash and Carry demands investigation into fire incident at mall





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The management of Next Cash and Carry has broken its silence over the Boxing Day fire incident at its upscale shopping mall in the Jahi District of Abuja, calling for an extensive investigation into the matter.

General Manager of the mall, Mr Neil Pape in a statement noted that the fire started at about 10.45 am on sunday 26th december 2021( boxing day).

He said the shop closed for Christmas holiday on 24th December 2021 in order to allow its staff and customers to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

Part of the statement reads; “The Shop was scheduled to open on the 26th December 2021 being boxing day at 12 PM. It is important to state that the cleaners , cashiers, security & bakery staff came into the shop in the early hours of 26th December 2021 to clean and get all the facets of the store ready for operations at 12pm. The cleaners had barely finished cleaning the store, when the fire started from one of the departments in the store. The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper