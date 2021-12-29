OPPO’s cutting edge devices to enable users work smarter





By Juliet Umeh

Mobile Telecommunication Brand, Oppo Nigeria has unveiled cutting edge devices and other breakthroughs on the global mobile technology space that will allow users work and play smarter.

The devices which were displayed on OPPO Inno Day are powered by Artificial Intelligence, AI, Augmented Reality, AR, and fifth generation, 5G, technology.

They include smart glasses, foldable phone, and retractable camera among others.

The company’s Nigeria Marketing Manager, Jennifer Okorhi explained that the OPPO Inno Day is a global flagship launch event which started in 2019 and this year’s Lagos event was first edition of the showcase in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: OPPO to invest $7billion in R&D for smart technologies

She said; “The OPPO smart glass is built around a groundbreaking monocle wave guide design. Based on OPPO’s distinctive design philosophy, Air Glass features free-flowing curves, which give birth to its lightweight and minimalist…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper