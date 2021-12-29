Purchase of arms: Masari’s remarks unfortunate, exposes paucity of deep thinking -Afenifere





By Dapo Akinrefon

When contracted, the National Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Mr Jare Ajayi, described Governor Masari’s announcement as unfortunate.

He said: “It is unfortunate because it further exposed the paucity of deep thinking at the level of governance in Nigeria.

“Saying that citizens would be given arms to defend themselves as a way of tackling insecurity problem in Katsina is almost like saying that you are to ‘democratize’ crime because crime could not be controlled.

“What sort of weapons would the government give the citizens that would be as sophisticated as the ones in the hands of terrorists?

And, what is the guarantee that those saddled with the responsibility of procuring the arms would not divert parts of it to the terrorists?

"The same governor earlier negotiated with the…





