Research sector: Labour urges FG to end 11-week strike





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Organised Labour has pleaded with the Federal Government to find solutions to crisis in the research institutes and end the over 11-week industrial unrest in the sector.

Specifically, it wants the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Conciliator-in-Chief of the Federation, Senator Chris Ngige, to do the needful by engaging the unions, currently on strike, with a view to getting the dispute resolved amicably.

Under the aegis of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, Labour also decried the poor funding and neglect of public libraries by state governments.

Speaking to Vanguard, President of NASU, Dr. Makolo Hassan, lamented that “the research institutes’ sector is not immune to the industrial relations crisis in the public sector. As we speak, it is now about 11 weeks since the Federal Government foisted a strike on the workers of the sector, under the Joint Research and Allied Institutions Sector…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper