Why start-up bill holds future for Nigeria’s robust tech ecosystem





As LASG, Eko Innovation centre raise awareness for funding tech start-ups

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Funding still remains one of the critical challenges of doing business in Nigeria.

This is even more profound in the technology ecosystem where the level of capital requirement is high.

However, there is no where funding presents a bigger headache than in the start-up genre of the tech economic system.

So, when Lagos state government in collaboration with Eko innovation centre, recently raised funding for some tech start-ups, it attracted a huge commendation and resonated the call for a start-up bill to help push up the fortunes of the overall tech ecosystem.

Lagos had tabled a N250million seed funding to grow the tech ecosystem in the state, but at a two-day hybrid conference organised by Eko Innovation Centre recently, themed “Funding and a Connected Lagos”, Lagos government and Eko Innovation Centre including other experts, offered tips on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper