2023: Benue youth group vows to persuade Ortom to run for Senate

A Benue youth group under the aegis of Zone B Youth Movement for Ortom 2023, ZYMO, has vowed to go all out to mobilization necessary support to have Governor Samuel Ortom persuaded to run for the Benue North West Senatorial seat in 2023.

The group insisted that they would not relent in their advocacy until the Governor yields to their call.

The Chairman of ZYMO, Comrade Isaac Mtom who made this declaration yesterday shortly after attending the event organized to celebrate Benue artistes in Makurdi said several individuals and groups had already keyed into the advocacy.

Comrade Mtom who disclosed that the group had taken its advocacy to the nooks and crannies of Benue North West Senatorial district said the responses from communities visited indicated clearly that the people of the district were unambiguous to have the Governor represent them in the Senate in 2023.

He said, “the response of the people of the senatorial district to our…





