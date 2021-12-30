2023: Kwara Speaker, Yakubu Danladi denies gov’ship ambition, pledges supports for AbdulRazaq’s 2nd term





By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Engineer Yakubu Salihu-Danladi has said that he is supporting the second term ambition of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and not nursing any ambition to contest with him in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Yakubu in a statement on Thursday denounced a statement being peddled around by a group that he has been endorsed for the Kwara governorship election in 2023 having come from Kwara North Senatorial zone of the state.

Recall that a political pressure group; Kwara North Stakeholders Consultative Forum (KNSCF) has led agitation that the governorship slot is a zone to Kwara North in 2023.

The Speaker in a statement signed by Abdulkadir Yusuf, Chief Press Secretary to Speaker said that Yakubu had no ambition to contest the governorship of the state in 2023.

According to the statement, the Speaker is presently supporting the second term ambition of governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper