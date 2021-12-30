Alleged sponsors of insecurity: Uzodimma shifts Imo stakeholders meeting to 4 January





By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Thursday shifted Imo stakeholders meeting to 4th of January, 2022 as against 3rd January 2022, as he earlier announced.

The Imo state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, disclosed the new date to newsmen in Owerri.

Vanguard gathered the first announcement was made by the governor, December 18, during an interactive stakeholder meeting with the All Progressives Congress, APC, elected officials in Owerri, where he said 3rd January 2022 would be used to announce alleged sponsors of insecurity in Imo state.

However, the new date according to the Commissioner for Information, Emelumba, said: “Is scheduled for the highbrow Ahiajoku Convention Center, Owerri.”

He further said: “Expectations are high in imo state as the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma hosts stakeholders to meeting/luncheon next Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

“The event which is scheduled for the highbrow AHIAJOKU…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper