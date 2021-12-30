Consumers paid N565bn for electricity in 9 months ― NERC





By Obas Esiedesa – Abuja

Electricity consumers across Nigeria paid N565.16 billion for energy consumed in the first nine months of 2021, the latest data from the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has shown.

The data released by NERC on Wednesday showed that the amount collected by electricity distribution companies (DisCos) was 34.02 per cent higher than the N372.92 billion collected over the same period in 2020.

A breakdown of the data showed that Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company topped the revenue collection chart with N114.894 billion over the nine months period, followed by Eko DisCo with N87.863 billion.

The performance of other distribution companies were Abuja DisCo N85.653 billion, Ibadan DisCo N66.607 billion, Enugu DisCo N51.175 billion, Benin DisCo N42.721 billion, Port Harcourt DisCo N35.097 billion, Kano DisCo N34.033, Kaduna DisCo N22.02 billion, Jos DisCo N18.221 billion and Yola DisCo N6.879 billion.

Further checks on the key…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper