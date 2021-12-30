Coronation Merchant Bank launches podcast series





Coronation Merchant Bank has announced the launch of its podcast series which will cover economic and market development trends. The podcast series which is a part of the Coronation Conversations platform – an ongoing engagement medium which includes blogs, thought leadership articles, videos and events – will feature thought leaders, industry experts, and leading professionals.

The series will launch on the 31st of December across platforms such as the Coronation Merchant Bank website [www.coronationmb.com/podcast], Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Spreaker, Castbox and PlayerFM. The first installment will be anchored by Ms. Chinwe Egwim, Chief Economist of Coronation Merchant Bank.

Commenting on the launch, Banjo Adegbohungbe, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank, stated that “At Coronation Merchant Bank, we are committed to providing relevant and topical insights required for strategic decision making to our clients. The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper