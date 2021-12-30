Electoral Act bill: House will determine fate of direct primaries – Gbajabiamila





*Says Buhari has good intentions

*Commissions roads, mini stadium in Surulere

By Dapo Akinrefon

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, assured Nigerians that the National Assembly will revisit the Electoral Act amended bill and will decide whether or not to remove the direct primaries clause from the bill after it resumes from recess.

He also ruled out the possibility of the National Assembly vetoing the bill earlier rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gbajabiamila said this during the commissioning of some projects including the Obele mini stadium, Dosunmu road, Adedoyin road, Ojikutu, Ishola road by randle, Rasaq Balogun mini stadium and the Razaq Balogun road, Adeniran Ogunsanya in Surulere, Lagos.

He said the President refused to sign the bill based on advise but insisted that the direct primaries clause was meant to ensure Nigerians participated in the electoral process.

The speaker said: “If you followed the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper