FG, not Benin Republic govt, keeping Sunday Igboho in prison — Lawyer





By Dapo Akinrefon & Adeola Badru & Sola Isola

Lawyer to the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemi, fondly called Sunday Igboho, Yomi Alliyu, SAN, yesterday, dismissed a social media report of an alleged plan to eliminate the activist in Benin Republic prison, saying the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari is keeping Igboho in prison and not the Benin Republic Government.

He, however, warned those “flying the kite” to desist from spreading such speculations, assuring that Igboho would regain freedom soon.

Alliyu, in a chat with Vanguard, said: “I don’t have knowledge of a threat to his life. I speak with his wife regularly but I don’t have such knowledge of plans to eliminate him.

“We have persuaded his boys and Yoruba youths not to take laws into their hands. We told them that if they start killing and burning, they will be killing their kith and kin. We urged them to keep their cool. However, if anybody is flying such a kite to know…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper