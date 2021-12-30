Foundation vows to pursue #EndSARS case to logical conclusion





…as ECOWAS Court notifies FG on suit

By Gabriel Ewepu

A nonprofit making, One Love Foundation, OLF, Wednesday, vowed to pursue #EndSARS to conclusion.

Founder, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, stated this through his legal representative, Samuel Ihensekhien Jnr, where he said #EndSARS Panel report on killing of armless protesters at Lekki Tollgate indicting the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police Force, and other State actors will note be swept under the carpet.

He said: ” The last has not been heard of the Lagos State #EndSARS Panel report on Lekki Tollgate killings of innocent protesters by the now indicted Nigerian Army and Nigerian Police personnel, and other State actors.

“As the ECOWAS Court on 3rd December 2021, has served on the Federal Republic of Nigeria notice of registration of the suit filed by Patrick Eholor against the Federal Government, seeking reparation in billions of Dollars and Naira for everyone killed by the Nigerian security agencies and as…





