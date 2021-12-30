GYB is perfect fit as Buhari’s worthy successor- Ododo





President Muhammadu Buhari’s assertion that the next president of Nigeria should be someone who can secure the country is an endorsement of the aspiration of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state to become the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, staunch supporter of the GYB2PYB agenda stated this in Lokoja the Kogi state capital at the weekend.

Alhaji Ododo while referring to the statement by President Buhari who spoke during a working visit to Maiduguri the Borno State capital, noted that the monumental achievement of the Kogi state government under Alhaji Yahaya Bello in securing lives and property in the state is a clear demonstration of the mastery of both kinetic and non-kinetic instruments of national security by Governor Yahaya Bello.

Alhaji Ododo who described Governor Yahaya Bello as the best person for the job noted that it is only natural that GYB would replicate the same string of successes recorded in the provision…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper