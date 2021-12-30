Masari’s Arms Suggestion: Governance of confusion’s complete, Ohanaeze mocks; it’ll create balance of forces — ADF





By Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

OHANAEZE Ndigbo has reacted to the proposal by Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari that every citizen should be allowed to own a gun for self-defense against the murderous bandits, laughing it off as governance confusion.

Laughing for long after the question was put to him, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, said such suggestion indicates that governance of confusion is complete in the country.

“With that proposal, the problem of Nigeria is getting confused. With that, governance of confusion is complete,” Obiozor said, laughing it off.

In their own reaction, Igbo elite body, Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, expressed strong support to Masari’s proposal, saying that self-defense is the first law of nature.

They said that if the Federal Government continues to handle the bandits with kids gloves, Governor…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper