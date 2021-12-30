Opinion: Tackling sickle cell and hepatitis in Nigeria





By Zainab Suleiman

SICKLE cell anaemia is a serious blood condition that can cause a slew of consequences if not treated promptly. Stroke, heart attack, organ failure and death are all possible complications.

Pain is a central characteristic of the disease, with patients having inexplicable chronic, pruritus throughout their lives, resulting in many hospitalisations, despite the fact that the majority of episodes are handled at home without the need for medical assistance.

Nigeria accounts for about half of the world average of much more than 400,000 newborns each year with acute haemoglobin abnormalities, with an estimated 200,000 newborn babies per year with sickle cell anaemia, the most prevalent type of sickle cell disease.

That implies Nigeria is the country with the greatest prevalence of sickle cell disease in the world. According to medical experts, these alarming figures have labelled Nigerians as reprobates in the international community.

