Plateau loses 1st Class Chief, Da Nelson Bakfur





..Lalong, Dadu’ut, Mutfwang offer condolences

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A first-class traditional ruler in Plateau State, the Mishkaham Mwaghavul, Da Nelson Bakfur is dead, the State Governor, Simon Lalong confirmed.

The late Da Bakfur was the paramount ruler of the Mwaghavul people in the Mangu local government area of the State and had been on the throne for over two decades before he joined his ancestors on Tuesday.

Governor Lalong, the Senator representing Plateau South, Nora Dadu’ut, and others expressed sadness over the demise of the Mishkaham.

Lalong accompanied by his wife, Regina, during a visit to the family of the monarch in Kerang, Mangu Local Government Area, said he received the news of the passing of the royal father “with shock and grief as the deceased was a peacemaker and a rallying point for not only the Mwaghavul nation but the entire State.”

According to a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, he noted, “Da…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper