Refer cases of landlords, tenants to mediation – Lawyer





A Lagos-based Constitutional Lawyer, Mr Spurgeon Ataene, on Wednesday, underscored the need for a referral of tenancy matters to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) channels to ensure speedy resolution.

Ataene told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that cases involving landlords and tenants, dragged on for too long in courts, largely due to the “penchant” of some defence counsels, to delay trials to “buy” time for their clients.

He, consequently, urged that it became instructive to refer cases bordering on tenancy to mediation channels, to create personal interface with both landlord and tenant.

According to him, this will better fast-track the justice process and likely created a win-win situation.

“Landlord and tenant cases drag on for too long because of the penchant of defence counsels to delay same for their clients to find alternative accommodation

“Laws are not the problem. The problem we face is implementation of these laws and a repetition…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper