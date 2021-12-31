2022 is whole lot of sex and more for me – Toke Makinwa





By Sylvester Kwentua

Media personality and social media influencer, Toke Makinwa, recently dropped a hint of what she intends doing in the year 2022. In a truthful post on Instastory, she revealed that she was open to catching feelings in the new year, and of course having lots of sex.

“2022 is going to look a lot like; a whole lot of God, whole lot of money, a whole lot of peace, a whole lot of travellings, a whole lot of life-changing experiences, a whole lot of catching flights and feelings and a whole lot of sex.” Toke posted.

The vlogger and Gulder Ultimate search host, who is always dropping jaws whenever she steps on the big screen, had it good in 2021, as she climbed the success and fashion ladder in grand style.

