2022: Lalong, Wase call for unity among citizens





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum has asked Nigerians to look forward to the great year 2022 with optimism and hope, as they prepare to make personal sacrifices and unite in supporting the Government address the critical issues militating against the peace, unity, and progress of the nation.

In his new year message, Governor Lalong said the nation has a lot to thank God for having experienced highs and lows in many sectors. He said though there were many challenges, so much was equally achieved in many areas which affirmed the resilience of the Nigerians.

He said with the determination and collaboration of the people, insecurity, and unemployment which are major factors that threaten the future of the nation will be overcome.

"Nigeria is tremendously blessed and endowed with not only natural resources, but good people who want to live in peace and pursue legitimate endeavors in peace, unity, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper