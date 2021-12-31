2022: President Xi Jinping delivers new year message





On New Year’s eve, President Xi Jinping delivered his 2022 New Year Address through China Media Group and the Internet. The following is the full text of the address:

My greetings to you all. The year 2022 is approaching. From Beijing, I extend New Year wishes to all of you!

The past year has been a year of exceptional significance. We have lived through landmark events in the history of our Party and our country. At the historical convergence of the Two Centenary Goals, we have set out on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects and are making confident strides on the path toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

From the beginning to the end of the year, the Chinese people have been hard at work in the fields, enterprises, communities, schools, hospitals, barracks and research institutes, among other places. Throughout the year, we have put in our efforts, contributed our part, and received much in return. In the passage of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper