2023: Pro-Osinbajo group says VP’s chances now brighter





By Omeiza Ajayi

A support group within the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, The Progressive Project TPP, which is mobilizing towards the actualization of a Yemi Osinbajo presidency in 2023 has described the chances of the vice president as now brighter, following subtle endorsements from diverse quarters.

TPP’s Director of Operations, Alhaji Usman A. Usman disclosed this Friday in Abuja.

He said with the increasing support from citizens in all parts of the federation, 2021 has been a great year but 2022 will be more spectacular year for those mobilizing towards actualizing an Osinbajo Presidency in 2023.

“TPP, the umbrella organization of various groups, including the Progressive Consolidation Group PCG which has been moving quietly across various states, now has much cause for optimism about 2022.

“The warm and fatherly support from the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk as well as his positive comments on the leadership qualities of VP Osinbajo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper