AFCON 2021: Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis out of Super Eagles squad





By Emmanuel Okogba

Victor Osimhen and Emmanuel Dennis are among four players who will not be at the Africa Cup of Nations next year despite their inclusion in the intial final list submitted by Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen. Others are defenders, Shehu Abdullahi and Leon Balogun.

While Osimhen contracted Covid and reportedly asked to be excused, Emmanuel Dennis’ sitution has to do with an invitation that was not sent on time.

Both strikers had indicated and expressed readiness to be part of the Cameroon party but a disagreement over if Osimhen will be fit enough in time was already causing friction between his club, Napoli and the Nigeria Football Federation. His fate was sealed when the covid report came out.

ALSO READ: NFF appoints Portuguese Jose Peseiro as Super Eagles Head Coach

Watford coach, Claudio Ranieri had hinted that Dennis would not be in Cameroon after their fixture against West Ham on Tuesday when he said the letter of invitation from the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper