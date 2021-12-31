APC Women Leader Seeks Probe Of Idah Council Boss Over Alleged Constant Women Abuses





Stella Okotete

The National Women Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Stella Okotete, has called on Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to as a matter of urgency query the Executive Chairman of Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State, Abuh Odoma, over reported cases of women abuses in the state.

In a statement sent to newsmen on Thursday, Okotete urged the governor to order a Commission of Inquiry into the reoccurring excesses of the Chairman who was recently all over the news for attacking a former Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development during which many Women were beaten up.

The Women leader’s outburst is against the backdrop of a recent attack on a serving Female Councilor Representing Ajaka Ward II of Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Hon. Zainab Otigbele Omaga at a function in Idah during Christmas celebration.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper