Corruption rumble hits National Assembly as OAuGF indicts lawmakers of spending unexplained N9.424besh





…Reps take N5.521 bn

…NASS Commission spends N307.676m

…pays N258m to 59 House staff; another 2 got N107.912 million for repairs and maintenance of unspecified residential quarters

…House C’mte summons NASS Clerk, Ojo for explanations

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Federal government through the Office of the Auditor General for the federation, OuAGF has fingered the management of the National Assembly and the National Assembly Service Commission in a yet-to-be explained N9.424 billion expenditue in 2019.

Of the amount, the Senate spent N3.595 billion while the House of Representatives got N5.521 billion.

Similarly, the National Assembly Service Commission spent N307.676 million.

These revelations were contained in 7 audit queries issued to the Senate, 5 similar queries to the House and 2 audit queries to the Commission by the…







