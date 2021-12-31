FG extends NIN-SIM verification to March 31, as enrolments exceed 71m





By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government has again extended the deadline for the National Identification Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification to the 31st of March, 2022.

In a joint statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) issued on Friday, the NIMC said the National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment had increased to 71million.

This is the ninth of such extension since the exercise began in 2020.

“The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) wishes to convey the approval of the Federal Government to further extend the deadline for the National Identification Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification to the 31st of March, 2022”, the statement signed by NCC and NIMC’s spokespersons, Ikechukwu Adinde and Kayode Adegoke said.

The statement the extension followed the request by stakeholders, including…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper