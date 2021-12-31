Kaduna North LG Chair presents N4.7bn 2022 budget to council legislators





– Revives LG legislative system

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Chairman of Kaduna North Local Government Counci, Mukhtar Baloni has revived the local government legislative system and presented N4.7bn 2022 budget to the council legislators for approval.

The Chairman presented the budget before the local government legislative assembly which was presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Umar Ilyasu.

He said the revival of the legislative system was to ensure transparency and inclusiveness in the administration of the Local Government.

“The state legislative arm had in its wisdom made law for the practice of legislative arm at the local government level and Kaduna North local government under my leadership has resolved to implement the law to engender inclusive participation in government at grassroots level,” he said.

While presenting the budget, the Local Government Chairman said, the N4.7 billion budget was prepared with input of demands from various wards…





