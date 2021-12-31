Let’s do new things, Atiku charges Nigerians on New Year





…Urges citizens to eschew divisive tendencies

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to do things differently in the New Year to make Nigeria a better country for all.

Atiku gave the charge in a New Year message addressed to Nigerians to herald 2022.

In a release he personally signed and released to journalists in Abuja, Atiku described 2021 as a tough year characterized by sundry economic and health challenges.

“We must seek to do something different and, in doing so, let us become peace ambassadors of God. Hate and strife never build a nation. They even destroy the individual faster. Rather, unity and understanding bind a nation together,” he said.

According to him, “2021) came and went with challenges, especially with the second, third and fourth waves of the dreaded Coronavirus disease; sundry upsets that troubled the peace and security in different parts of the country; a depressing economy and many touching…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper