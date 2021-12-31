Next Cash & Carry: Farouq visits, pledges FG’s support





.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE federal government, Wednesday, described last Sunday’s fire incident at Next Cash & Carry, Abuja, which described goods worth several billions of naira as a sad development to the country.

The government which sympathised with the management of the business organisation pledged its readiness to offer possible assistance towards its resuscitation.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who said these while on an on-the-spot assessment visited the scene of the incident, expressed sadness over the development.

Given the development, she said, “establishment like this or any other commercial or public building should put in place necessary arrangements to prevent disasters like this and also update their fire prevention drills.”

Describing the extent of the damage as not only catastrophic but also colossal, the minister pledged that,”We will also come in as a government to see…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper