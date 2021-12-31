Today's Latest Vanguard Newspaper Headlines PICTURES: Sanwo-Olu swearing in 14 new judges; New Year preparations, others By Headliners - Friday, December 31, 2021 9 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State(middle); Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor (5th left); Mr. Moyosire Onigbanjo, Commissioner of Justice & Anthony General(4th left); Justice Kazeem Alogba, Chief Judge of Lagos, and others, during the swearing in of the new 14 judges in Lagos, Friday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez. Arrested in Lagos. Photo: Evelyn Usman. President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd right); President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and other, with the 2022 Appropriation Bill of N17.127 trillion after it was signed into law by Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Friday. NAN. Some drummers exhibit their skills recently during a merry time at a function in the University of Ibadan. NAN. An overloaded commercial motorcycle escapes arrest by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Ibadan on Friday. NAN. Passengers boarding an inter-state commercial bus at Zuba Park in Abuja on Friday. NAN. Banana and groundnut business at Dutse Junction on the Outer… Source: Vanguard Newspaper Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information