PICTURES: Sanwo-Olu swearing in 14 new judges; New Year preparations, others

By
Headliners
-
9


Sanwo-Olu Budget
Sanwo-Olu swearing in 14 new judges; New Year preparations, others
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State(middle); Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor (5th left); Mr. Moyosire Onigbanjo, Commissioner of Justice & Anthony General(4th left); Justice Kazeem Alogba, Chief Judge of Lagos, and others, during the swearing in of the new 14 judges in Lagos, Friday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez.
70CBA88F 185D 41A4 8CE4 602860345D9C
Arrested in Lagos. Photo: Evelyn Usman.
0BC4B444 8517 4A61 88BA 3BDC1BA7395A
President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd right); President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and other, with the 2022 Appropriation Bill of N17.127 trillion after it was signed into law by Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Friday. NAN. 
PICTURES: Sanwo-Olu swearing in 14 new judges; New Year preparations, others
Some drummers exhibit their skills recently during a merry time at a function in the University of Ibadan. NAN.
D75064CD 7C34 4471 9584 43380D8DEE16
An overloaded commercial motorcycle escapes arrest by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Ibadan on Friday. NAN.
924D673F B5B0 41B9 A4A6 CAA3134BB985
Passengers boarding an inter-state commercial bus at Zuba Park in Abuja on Friday. NAN.
PICTURES: Sanwo-Olu swearing in 14 new judges; New Year preparations, others
Banana and groundnut business at Dutse Junction on the Outer…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR