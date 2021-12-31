Police uncover illegal security outfit where people are killed, buried in Lagos [PHOTOS]





By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command has uncovered an illegal security outfit where people are killed and buried in shallow graves in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Arrested were three suspected members of the illegal outfit: Israel Okon,(42); Joe Nwoke Charles(35)and Ishola Kazeem,64.

Recovered in the outfit were some human skeletons, 18 expended cartridges, eight dummy wooden guns, charms, a banner with the inscription of the name of the outfit : ‘ Citizen For Peace and First Aid Mission of Nigeria’ and the outfit’s operational Golf car with plate number USR 158 HP.

One of the human skulls was recovered from Kazeem , who confessed to be a herbalist.

Explaining how the suspects were arrested , the Commissioner of Police , Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, who was recently promoted to an Assistant Inspector General of Police , during the end of the year briefing ,yesterday, at the command headquarters Ikeja, said, ” Detectives…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper