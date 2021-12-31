Tinubu condoles Ganduje, Sharia council over Datti Ahmed

THE All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria over the death of Elder-statesman and President of the council, Dr. Datti Ahmed.
He said throughout his life, Dr. Ahmed symbolised and fought for justice, equity and fairness adding that his demise was a loss not only to the Muslim community in Nigeria but also to all Nigerians.
In a condolence message by his Media Office, yesterday night, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I received the news of the death of Dr. Ibrahim Datti Ahmed, elder-statesman and President of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN), with deep sense of sorrow.
“As a first generation medical doctor from Kano State, Dr. Ahmed dedicated his life to the service of humanity. He would later re-channel his energy to the promotion of Islam and community service through which he impacted many lives and promoted progressive…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper