Xmas: Taraba South agog as Ishaku, Bwacha fete monarchs, residents, commission projects





By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

THE Christmas festivity in Taraba South was celebration galore as major political gladiators from the zone stormed their hometowns to celebrate the festive period with their people. For residents of Taraba South zone, it was not only a time to enjoy the euphoria of the season but also an avenue for those in the hospitality business to make money.

Arewa Voice observed that most of the hotels were filled to capacity and the night life in the zone came alive once again. For food vendors, huge sales were made while farm produce sellers also sold their food crops in huge quantities and smiled to the bank.

Chief among those who were home this Christmas was Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, who led other government functionaries to Takum town, in Takum Local Government Area of the state for the Christmas celebration.

He also organised a dinner for traditional rulers, members of the National and state House of Assembly, government…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper