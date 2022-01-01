2022 shall be better for Akwa Ibom, Gov Emmanuel prays





Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has urged Akwa Ibom people to remain hopeful and prayed that 2022 shall be a better year for the state and the country in general.

Emmanuel who made the prayer on Saturday, during a New Year worship Service at Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion Diocese of Uyo, expressed the optimism that the state and country would evade the challenges faced in the year 2021.

‘’Today is New Year’s day, I stand here to wish everybody a happy new year, I pray that this year shall be a much better year for us as a country and for us as a state and for you as an individual and your family”, the governor said

The Governor who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel and family, as well as some members of his cabinet, welcomed Akwa Ibom citizens and residents to the New year.

He advised detractors to desist from peddling unverified reports and rumours on social…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper