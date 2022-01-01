Approach New Year with renewed hope, Oyetola urges Osun people





Governor Oyetola of Osun State

…pledges rededication to social contract with the people

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has rejoiced with Nigerians, particularly the citizens and residents of the state on the celebration of the New Year, urging for collective resolve to build a more prosperous, united and equitable Osun.

Oyetola thanked God for His mercies and protection, and for keeping the people throughout the challenges that accompanied the outgoing year, especially the Corona virus pandemic.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on the eve of the New Year, expressed optimism that Year 2022 will be more prosperous for both the State and Nigeria.

Oyetola further said: “2022 is no doubt an election year for us in Osun. But I want to assure the good people of Osun that governance will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper