Cyber Security: We’re stepping up efforts to protect Nigeria’s digital space ― NITDA DG





By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa has said that it is stepping up on efforts to protect the nation’s digital space.

Inuwa stated this during the closing ceremony of a three-day capacity building workshop on digital journalism organized for journalists and social media influencers in North West, held in Kano state.

The Chief IT Officer said it has put in place structures and also working round the clock to provide adequate protection of the nation’s digital space.

“Cyber security is one of the strategic pillars under our strategic roadmap and action plan which is more about social engineering. So, we do three things. We do a lot of awareness creation so that people know the do and don’ts of social media. That’s what will hold them to protect confidential information.

“Secondly, we have a centre called the computer emergency readiness and response centre working round the clock…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper