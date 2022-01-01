Fight against insecurity and the chances already missed





By Yusuph Olaniyonu

Concern about the spate of insecurity in our country will be one of the major issues that will dominate discussions in 2022.

This is expected following the rate at which insurgency has spread from being a problem limited only to a few states in the North East in 2015 to a common feature in many states in the three northern zones. Also, the rise of banditry in many states in the North and how kidnapping has become a nationwide threat has made the country largely unsafe.

The country is also battling with ritual killing, cultism, and armed robbery. All these problems have overwhelmed the Police which is the security agency primarily charged with the duty of maintaining internal security. The armed forces have now been stretched thin as they deployed the officers and men to the various theatre of internal crises.

The security crisis has created more multi-dimensional problems for the country. It has affected the economy as foreign direct investment…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper