God won’t forgive PDP if… ― Wike





Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that God won’t forgive his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) if they don’t listen to Nigerians.

Governor Wike who paid a courtesy visit to his Bauchi counterpart, Governor Bala Mohammed lamented the insecurity in the country in Bauchi on Saturday.

“I have not even gone to see my parents, or my community because our aim is to make sure that PDP remains united. If we make the mistake of not listening to Nigerians, it will be difficult for God to forgive PDP.

“We Christians say that when Israelites were in problem, God had to bring Moses to lead them. As Nigeria is in problem now, who will lead Nigeria out of this problem, is PDP.

“We must take that responsibility whereby if the mantle falls on us, it means our chances are very very bright. We need to fight insecurity…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper