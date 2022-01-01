Igosave unusual to shut Benin city tomorrow





A line up of Nigeria’s finest comedians are shutting down Benin city with the Igosave Unsusal tomorrow January 2, 2022.

As one of the biggest first shows in year 2022, Igosave says it’s always refreshing to start the year with lots of laughter.

According to Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, popularly known as Igosave, who has been hosting the comedy show for more than a decade, said that the reason for hosting the Igosave Unsusal in January is for people to start their year with laughter and much happiness.

Now, the comedy show is referred to as one of the biggest events in the South. “People look up to it to kick start their year. Igosave Unsusal has grown from just a show to a lifestyle as it plays host to Nigeria’s comedy champions and best musical acts,” he said.

comedians like Igodie, Gordons, Klint Da Drunk, Buchi, Kenny blaq and many others are to take center stage of the show; while musical performances are expected from Buju, Av, Erigga and a surprise guest artiste…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper