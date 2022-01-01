Muoka celebrates God at 19





By Sam Eyoboka

AS adherents of the Christian faith mark the birth of Jesus Christ, General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has given hope to the hopeless Christians who are loyal to the church grappling with several multifarious challenges including countless insecurity problems in different parts of the country.

According to Pastor Muoka who spoke at the 19th anniversary of the church cum a 2-day crusade, titled “Only God Can Do This” held from 25-26, December in Lagos, Jesus Christ is the love and the only hope for those in need, stressing the need for the people to get closer to Him in worship and praise.

The pastor who prayed for freedom from afflictions, diseases and other challenges said Lord’s Chosen has made exploits within the last 19 years of its establishment.

“There is something to celebrate after 19 years. At every point in time, we keep on praising and appreciating God. Every Chosen has the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper