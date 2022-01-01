New Year: Wike schools Buhari on leadership





Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike during a New Year visit to Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, January 1, 2022.

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his ‘silence’ on the invasion of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, saying that most of the problems Nigeria faces are because of lack of leadership.

Governor Wike who on Saturday said that he was paying a special New Year visit to his Bauchi counterpart, Governor Bala Mohammed noted that his purpose of visit to Bauchi was to forge a way out from the myriad of challenges facing the country.

“When you talk about the autonomy of the judiciary, is there any autonomy? Look at the Federal courts in all the states and see the nature of the Federal courts.

“I am surprised that Mr President could not even make a pronouncement when heard that the premises of a Justice of Supreme court was invaded. I am sure he would have issued a statement if the person…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper